On Sunday 28 April 2024, the Community of Sant'Egidio celebrated its 56th anniversary. A mass of thanksgiving was presided by Monsignor Luc Terlinden, Archbishop of Malines-Brussels at the Church of Notre-Dame aux Riches Claires in Brussels.

The Eucharistic celebration was followed by the symbolic laying of the foundation stone for the restoration of the Riches Claires site. Here Sant'Egidio is planning to set up a structure to welcome and support the poor in the coming years.

