The 56th anniversary celebration of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Barcelona

On Sunday 28 April, the Basilica of Santa Maria del Mar in Barcelona was crowded to celebrate the 56th anniversary of the Community of Sant'Egidio.

The Eucharistic liturgy was presided over by the Cardinal Archbishop of Barcelona, Monsignor Juan José Omella. The Cardinal recalled in his homily that "Throughout history the Holy Spirit has raised up charisms, and in 1968 he raised up the Community of Sant'Egidio thanks to the vision and gift of Andrea Riccardi", and added that in this difficult time "there is a need for the evangelical proposal of the Community, which offers us prayer, friendship with the poor and service to peace in order to humanise our world and cultivate coexistence".

The fraternity experienced in this basilica is the fruit of friendship between very different people who have gathered together for years. Elderly people, friends living on the street, children from the School of Peace, Ukrainian refugees and other 'new Europeans' mingled with many other friends who participate in Sant'Egidio's initiatives in a family and festive atmosphere. In addition to the different neighbourhoods of Barcelona, participants also came from the Communities of Manresa and Tarragona. Representatives of the different Christian denominations and various representatives of the Barcelona municipality and other institutions were also present.

After the celebration, the day ended with a large party.