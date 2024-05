A delegation of Anglican bishops, together with the Primate of the Church of England, Justin Welby, visited the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome.

The bishops - coming from Africa, Asia and Latin America as well as from the Anglican Communion Office in London - visited the House of Friendship, the School of Language and Culture, the Health Hub in a spirit of fraternal friendship. They met with Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio and then took part in the evening prayer.