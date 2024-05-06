CLOSE MENU
      Heavy rains ravaged the Namwongo slum in Kampala, Uganda, and caused serious damage to the homes of the elderly. The Community engaged in reconstruction

      Tag:

      Severe rains have recently hit the city of Kampala in Uganda and caused quite a few problems, especially for people living in the most vulnerable areas of the city.

       
      Namwongo is the poorest slum and the second largest in Kampala. It was built on the edge of a swamp connected to Lake Victoria. It is located in the lowest part of Uganda's capital city, which stretches over a vast hilly area. When it rains, the water flows into the poor slum houses. They are thus frequently flooded, causing not only damage and sometimes destruction, but also  infection and disease.
      Poverty is grinding. It is estimated that a typical family survives on less than $1 a day. Sixty per cent of the population are children, but there are also many elderly people, most of them live alone.
      The Community of Sant'Egidio takes care of these 'poor among the poor', bringing them food and medical care.
      Recently, the Namwongo slum was flooded again and many homes of the elderly were destroyed.
      The youth of the Muyenga Community - a neighbourhood high up in the hills - are trying to rebuild the houses and give the elderly a roof again.
      KAMPALA, UGANDA
      May 6 2024
