CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      EVENTS

      An international delegation of the Soka Gakkai Buddhist Association visited the Community of Sant'Egidio

      President Miruro Harada's meeting with Andrea Riccardi

      An international delegation of the Soka Gakkai Buddhist Association, led by its president, Miruro Harada, visited the Community of Sant'Egidio yesterday, and was welcomed by its founder, Andrea Riccardi.

      The friendship and cooperation between the Community and the Soka Gakkai has been developing in various fields for some years. There have been interventions for a medicine for all in Africa, with support for the Dream programme, and initiatives to counter poverty during the pandemic.  Other collaborative initiatives have been for humanitarian campaigns such as the one to abolish the death penalty, and especially to foster interreligious dialogue and peace building.  Representatives of both realities have been involved in various contexts, from the academic to the more specifically humanitarian.  Commitments were reaffirmed during the conversation between Andrea Riccardi and President Harada, in the presence of the President of the Italian section Alberto Aprea and the two delegations.
      ROME, ITALY
      May 10 2024
      This page is also available in:
      PEACE
      Ukraine - Hope endures under the bombs in Kharkiv. The School of Peace in an air raid shelter

      May 14 2024
      KHARKIVS'KA CITY COUNCIL, UKRAINE

      WORLD
      Sant'Egidio in Burundi close to the Batwa people: School of Peace, housing protection and job placement to help the poorest of the poor

      May 13 2024
      BURUNDI

      DIALOGUE
      Benin: Sant'Egidio gathers religions for "The audacity of Peace" dialogue meeting

      May 13 2024
      SAVE, BENIN