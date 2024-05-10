An international delegation of the Soka Gakkai Buddhist Association visited the Community of Sant'Egidio

An international delegation of the Soka Gakkai Buddhist Association, led by its president, Miruro Harada, visited the Community of Sant'Egidio yesterday, and was welcomed by its founder, Andrea Riccardi.

The friendship and cooperation between the Community and the Soka Gakkai has been developing in various fields for some years. There have been interventions for a medicine for all in Africa, with support for the Dream programme, and initiatives to counter poverty during the pandemic. Other collaborative initiatives have been for humanitarian campaigns such as the one to abolish the death penalty, and especially to foster interreligious dialogue and peace building. Representatives of both realities have been involved in various contexts, from the academic to the more specifically humanitarian. Commitments were reaffirmed during the conversation between Andrea Riccardi and President Harada, in the presence of the President of the Italian section Alberto Aprea and the two delegations.