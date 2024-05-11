New York mayor will be visiting the Community of Sant'Egidio on Sunday

The Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in Rome for the World Meeting on Human Fraternity, will be visiting the Community of Sant'Egidio at 3pm on Sunday 12 May. Adams, who has always been committed to the defence of the underprivileged, has asked to visit some of the services the Community offers to migrants and refugees and to discuss the different models of integration Sant'Egidio has been developing, in particular the Humanitarian Corridors programme.

The mayor, with a delegation from the city of New York, will be visiting the Italian Language and Culture School in S. Maria in Trastevere (vicolo di Santa Maria in Trastevere 23) and meeting some of the refugee families who arrived in Rome thanks to the humanitarian corridors.