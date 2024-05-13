CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      DIALOGUE

      Benin: Sant'Egidio gathers religions for "The audacity of Peace" dialogue meeting

      The Community of Sant'Egidio in Savè, a city in the interior of Benin, organised an interreligious dialogue meeting on the theme "The audacity of Peace".
      The meeting was attended by about 500 people, representatives of Christian churches, Islam and traditional religions. Benin is a country with a great variety of religions: Christians make up 43% of the population, followed by Muslims with over 25%. The rest of the Beninese people follow local religions or animist cults.
      The religious representatives addressed the urgency of building a stable and lasting peace through dialogue in an area of the country plagued by ethnic tensions between religious leaders,  even in the recent past.
      A sign of the harmony between the different denominations was the participation in the centenary celebration of the Saint Joseph parish in Savé, which hosted the meeting.

      At the end of the event, the Appeal for Peace from the International Meeting promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio in Berlin last September was read out, and signed by the representatives of the religions. It is a commitment "to build bridges and no walls" and to live together in respect for diversity. 

      SAVÈ, BENIN
      May 13 2024
      This page is also available in:
      PEACE
      Ukraine - Hope endures under the bombs in Kharkiv. The School of Peace in an air raid shelter

      May 14 2024
      KHARKIVS'KA CITY COUNCIL, UKRAINE

      WORLD
      Sant'Egidio in Burundi close to the Batwa people: School of Peace, housing protection and job placement to help the poorest of the poor

      May 13 2024
      BURUNDI

      EVENTS
      An international delegation of the Soka Gakkai Buddhist Association visited the Community of Sant'Egidio

      May 10 2024
      ROME, ITALY