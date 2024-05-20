Sant'Egidio's School of Language and Culture celebrates its first graduates: a successful innovative path of education and inclusion

On the occasion of Graduation Day, the School of Italian Language and Culture of Sant'Egidio has celebrated the first 73 graduates (60 graduated with the MICSE three-year degree and 13 with the POLIS Master's degree) five years since an agreement between the Community of Sant'Egidio and the University for Foreigners “Dante Alighieri” of Reggio Calabria was signed.

The graduates, who come from 32 countries (see the list below), 70% of whom are women, work in various public and private contexts after obtaining their degree. In addition to the graduates, 84 students are currently enrolled in the MICSE three-year degree course and the POLIS master's degree course who began their training at the School of Italian Language and Culture of the Community of Sant'Egidio.

Our Degree Courses

Three-year degree course in in Intercultural Mediation and Social Cohesion in Europe (MICSE)

The course trains both social workers and cultural mediators through the acquisition of multidisciplinary skills in the legal, sociological, historical, economic, psychological and linguistic fields. These professionals are also capable of working in European intercultural and multilingual contexts, favouring the inclusion and integration of populations in different territories and fostering social cohesion among them. Master's Degree Course in Policies for Innovation and Social Inclusion (POLIS) The course of study provides high skills in sociology, law, economics and political science, as well as advanced English language learning. This multidisciplinary training gives students the necessary tools to perform management functions, as well as to design, manage and monitor innovative social interventions.

List of Graduates' Countries of Origin

Bulgaria

Afghanistan

Albania

Armenia

Bangladesh

Brazil

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

China

Colombia

Ivory Coast

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Philippines

Italy

Libya

Morocco

Nigeria

Peru

Poland

Rep. Dem Congo

Romania

Sierra Leone

Syria

Somalia

Tunisia

Ukraine

This celebration marks an important milestone for the School of Italian Language and Culture of Sant'Egidio and the University for Foreigners "Dante Alighieri" of Reggio Calabria, underlining the success of their collaboration in promoting inclusive and intercultural higher education.