      Sant'Egidio's School of Language and Culture celebrates its first graduates: a successful innovative path of education and inclusion

      Tag:
      73 new Italians from 32 countries
      On the occasion of Graduation Day, the School of Italian Language and Culture of Sant'Egidio has celebrated the first 73 graduates (60 graduated with the MICSE three-year degree and 13 with the POLIS Master's degree) five years since an agreement between the Community of Sant'Egidio and the University for Foreigners “Dante Alighieri” of Reggio Calabria was signed.
       
      The graduates, who come from 32 countries (see the list below), 70% of whom are women, work in various public and private contexts after obtaining their degree. In addition to the graduates, 84 students are currently enrolled in the MICSE three-year degree course and the POLIS master's degree course who began their training at the School of Italian Language and Culture of the Community of Sant'Egidio.
       

      Our Degree Courses 

      Three-year degree course in in Intercultural Mediation and Social Cohesion in Europe (MICSE)

       
      The course trains both social workers and cultural mediators through the acquisition of multidisciplinary skills in the legal, sociological, historical, economic, psychological and linguistic fields. These professionals are also capable of working in European intercultural and multilingual contexts, favouring the inclusion and integration of populations in different territories and fostering social cohesion among them.
       

      Master's Degree Course in Policies for Innovation and Social Inclusion (POLIS)

      The course of study provides high skills in sociology, law, economics and political science, as well as advanced English language learning. This multidisciplinary training gives students the necessary tools to perform management functions, as well as to design, manage and monitor innovative social interventions.
       

      List of Graduates' Countries of Origin

      Bulgaria
      Afghanistan
      Albania
      Armenia
      Bangladesh
      Brazil
      Burkina Faso
      Cameroon
      China
      Colombia
      Ivory Coast
      Costa Rica
      Ecuador
      Egypt
      El Salvador
      Eritrea
      Ethiopia
      Philippines
      Italy
      Libya
      Morocco
      Nigeria
      Peru
      Poland
      Rep. Dem Congo
      Romania
      Sierra Leone
      Syria
      Somalia
      Tunisia
      Ukraine
       
      This celebration marks an important milestone for the School of Italian Language and Culture of Sant'Egidio and the University for Foreigners "Dante Alighieri" of Reggio Calabria, underlining the success of their collaboration in promoting inclusive and intercultural higher education.
      To learn more about the School of Language and Culture of the Community of Sant'Egidio click on the LINK
      ROME, ITALY
      May 20 2024
