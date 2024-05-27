CLOSE MENU
      Andrea Riccardi received in audience by Pope Francis. Themes included World Children's Day, peace and migrants

      Tag:
      During the conversation, concern about the many deaths at sea and how to keep the hope of peace alive emerged.

      Pope Francis received the founder of the Community of Sant'Egidio, Andrea Riccardi, in audience at the Vatican this morning.

      Among the topics of the conversation - according to reports - the need to keep alive the hope of peace, clearly expressed during the first World Children's Day, considering the military escalation on a global level, from Ukraine to the Holy Land to the many conflicts plaguing Africa.
       
      Also on the agenda was the issue of immigration, with particular concern for the too many deaths at sea and in the desert that continue to be recorded. There was an update on the response of salvation and integration offered by the humanitarian corridors.
       
      (source ANSA)
      VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY
      May 27 2024
