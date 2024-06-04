Floribert Bwana Chui School in war-torn eastern Congo welcomes refugee children for Primary School final exams

Despite the war raging on the hills surrounding Goma, capital of North Kivu Province in the DRC, grade exams concluding 6 years of primary school, began regularly on 3 June 2024.

Amidst this dramatic situation, the ‘Floribert Bwana Chui’ School of the Community of Sant'Egidio was chosen as the official exam venue for students from war zones. Having fled with their families and taken refuge on the outskirts of Goma, these children risked also losing, along with their homes, the possibility of progressing in their schooling.

The choice of the school for the exams is not accidental. Indeed, the district in which it is located, Mugunga, an area particularly hard hit by the conflict, is home to over 85,000 IDPs, coming from the Sake and Nzulo areas where the fighting is particularly intense. They chose to live close to the School of the Community because they feel ‘protected’ here. And indeed the children and families receive attention and help. This huge spontaneous refugee camp has also unfortunately been under rebel gunfire for several days. In the last bombardment alone, 14 refugees lost their lives and more than 40 were injured.