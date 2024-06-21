Fiumicino, a warm welcome to 191 Afghans just landed with Humanitarian Corridors

The majority of them are women and children and will be received in various Italian regions

A flight of the NGO Solidaire, coming from Islamabad, has landed at Fiumicino airport with 191 Afghan refugees on board, 71 of them minors and 70 women. Their arrival in Italy was possible thanks to the humanitarian corridors promoted by the Italian Episcopal Conference (through Caritas Italiana), the Community of Sant'Egidio, the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy, Tavola Valdese, and Arci, in agreement with the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs. Volunteers, mediators and relatives already integrated in Italy welcomed the Afghan citizens, who will be immediately transferred to different regions.