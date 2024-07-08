17 years after his martyrdom, let us remember Floribert Bwana Chui a member of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Goma, killed for resisting corruption

It is today the anniversary of the death of Floribert Bwana Chui, a brother of the Community of Sant'Egidio in the Democratic Republic of Congo, who was killed in Goma on 8 July 2007 for his resistance to corruption.

The Community has dedicated a school to the memory of Floribert - whose beatification process is currently ongoing and he is recognised by the Church as a Servant of God - which represents a safe haven for hundreds of children and young people, often very poor and displaced from war zones. In the last few days, as the city of Goma is besieged by fighting between the M23 militias and the Congolese army, the pupils of the Floribert school took their state exams.

The Community of Goma has also promoted a music contest in the high schools and universities of North Kivu, entitled 'Singing Peace Makes the Future Dance', to which more than thirty bands have already signed up. The contest will climax in a large peace festival at the end of July, open to young people from Congo, Rwanda and Burundi. Together in the name of Floribert, a young Christian who worked for peace and to overcome all nationalism and ethnic divisions.