CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      SOLIDARITY

      Summer School 2024 - summer activities organised by the Community of Sant'Egidio to educate for peace through playing and learning experiences

      Tag:
      July 8 2024 -
      Once again this year, Sant'Egidio is organising summer schools in many Italian and European cities for the children of the Schools of Peace. 
      The Summer School is an initiative that takes place during the summer months from June to August in the form of free summer learning centres for boys and girls in the suburbs. They offer recreational activities, but also learning support to catch up on school subjects.
       
      Sant'Egidio also wants to focus its efforts on all those minors who are at risk of dropping out of school and who will have difficulty catching up with their classmates. Every week there is a programme of intensive educational activities, workshops run by young, suitably trained volunteers who help the children to learn.
       

      In addition to learning, they play together and address important topics such as peace education, solidarity and ecology. And then there are day trips and parties to discover the beauty of the city and their own country together with the friends of the School of Peace! 

      This page is also available in:
      MIGRANTS
      Solidarity summer in the Pournara refugee camp in Cyprus ends with English school certificates

      August 30 2023
      LEFKOŞA, CYPRUS

      MIGRANTS
      Deep emotion at the prayer in the refugee camp of Pournara in Cyprus, for the people who lost their lives in migration.

      August 29 2023
      LEFKOŞA, CYPRUS

      WORLD
      Summer School for children in Kiev, Irpin', Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, where they can recover from fear and wounds of war

      August 23 2023
      UKRAINE