CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      SOLIDARITY

      The Youth for Peace of Sant'Egidio rush for first aid in the area of Kyiv hit by new, heavy missile strikes

      Tag:
      July 8 2024 - KYIV CITY, UKRAINE

      Again today, some districts of Kyiv came under heavy missile barrage. The country's largest children's hospital was also hit. There were numerous victims 

      The Youth for Peace of the Community of Sant'Egidio rushed to the children's hospital and to the worst hit areas and brought drinking water and first aid to the victims. Many families have lost everything, they no longer have their home. Food and clothes are lacking. Everyone has been invited to go to the Community of Sant'Egidio centres in Kyiv to receive help.
       
       
       

      This page is also available in:
      PEACE
      Ukraine - Hope endures under the bombs in Kharkiv. The School of Peace in an air raid shelter

      May 14 2024
      KHARKIVS'KA CITY COUNCIL, UKRAINE

      WORLD
      Ukraine marks its third Easter at war. As the bombing continues, people are working to build the future and opening places of welcome and solidarity

      May 6 2024
      UKRAINE

      A tropical storm hit Maputo, Mozambique. Youth for Peace bring aid where homes were destroyed by torrential rains and strong winds

      April 16 2024
      MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE