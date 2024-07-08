The Youth for Peace of Sant'Egidio rush for first aid in the area of Kyiv hit by new, heavy missile strikes

Again today, some districts of Kyiv came under heavy missile barrage. The country's largest children's hospital was also hit. There were numerous victims

The Youth for Peace of the Community of Sant'Egidio rushed to the children's hospital and to the worst hit areas and brought drinking water and first aid to the victims. Many families have lost everything, they no longer have their home. Food and clothes are lacking. Everyone has been invited to go to the Community of Sant'Egidio centres in Kyiv to receive help.