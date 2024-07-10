An appeal for Sudan: Spotlight on humanitarian catastrophe, Italy asked to relaunch peace talks

The contributions of Sant'Egidio, Médecins Sans Frontières, Emergency, the Salesian Missionaries, Comboni Missionaries

"We are here to turn the spotlight on Sudan, a country where a devastating humanitarian catastrophe is underway and which has been almost forgotten". These were the words of Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Community of Sant'Egidio, at the press conference dedicated to the very serious humanitarian emergency in Sudan. Vittorio Oppizzi, head of programmes in Sudan for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Pietro Parrino, director of the Projects Department of Emergency, Sister Ruth del Pilar Mora, councillor for the Missions of the Salesian Sisters, and Father Angelo Giorgetti, treasurer general of the Combonian Missionaries also made their contributions.

"We ask the Italian government, considering the presidency of the G7 and a renewed interest in Africa through the Mattei Plan, to relaunch negotiations on an immediate ceasefire," added Impagliazzo. He recalled the aid already brought to some crisis areas in the region by Sant'Egidio and also called for "unhindered humanitarian access to respond to civilians experiencing crisis levels of hunger".

"Sudan is facing the worst crisis in its history, a civil war that followed two coups and a long period of instability. Aviation and heavy artillery is being used even in the capital Khartoum. A large part of the population has had to flee: out of some 47 million inhabitants, almost ten million are internally displaced, two million sought safety in neighbouring countries, mainly Egypt and Chad. It is therefore crucial to relaunch negotiations," concluded Impagliazzo, mentioning the presence of a Sant'Egidio Community in El Obeid.