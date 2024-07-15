Buenos Aires, 30 years since the AMIA attack: Sant'Egidio remembers the victims in a moving interfaith ceremony with the Jewish community

‘The wound of AMIA is the wound of the city, it is the wound of the country’.

On 11 July 2024, one week after the tragic anniversary, the Community of Sant'Egidio organised a moving interfaith celebration. The ceremony began in Bernardo Houssay Square, a few blocks from the site of the attack, and ended with a silent march, lit by candles, in front of the headquarters of the Israelite Mutual.

The commemoration of the 85 victims included a speech by the president of AMIA, Amos Linetzky, who particularly thanked the Community for its close accompaniment over these long years and its ongoing commitment to memory and justice. ‘After 30 years, we are not willing to lose hope that one day we will see justice, that one day we will see an end to impunity, a hope that is nourished by such attitudes’.

Andrea Poretti, representing the Community of Sant'Egidio, stressed: ‘ Since the very first moment, as the Community of Sant'Egidio, we have felt the wound of the Amia as the wound of the city and the wound of the country. Year after year, with different initiatives, we have wished to stay close to those who suffered the loss of their relatives, as well as to those who were injured, and to show our solidarity with the Jewish community in a concrete way. Here today, we want to continue to express our respectful homage to the victims and renew our closeness to family members and friends, as well as to the new generations who have joined in the memory of those lives that were suddenly destroyed’.

The meeting was attended by Pilar Bosca, Director of the Ministry of Worship of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, a delegate of the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, and representatives of other Christian and Jewish institutions. Luis Czyzewsky, father of Paola, one of the 85 fatal victims of the terrorist massacre on 18 July, said: ‘I would just like to convey to all of you that feeling accompanied in some way makes us renew the strength to reclaim what we have been demanding for so long... public authorities must give us answers we have not had yet, maybe we will have them shortly.’

The event ended with a minute's silence for all the victims of terrorist attacks and an embrace of peace. A silent march, lit by candles, took place in front of the AMIA headquarters with a funeral prayer (Kaddish) presided over by the AMIA rabbi, Eliahu Hamra.