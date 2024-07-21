CLOSE MENU
      Steps towards peace in South Sudan. 8 protocols signed in Nairobi between government and opposition in South Sudan

      July 21 2024 -
      South Sudan's government of national unity and opposition met in Nairobi in the Tumaini (Hope) Initiative and signed the first eight protocols discussed over the past three months. An intensive political dialogue has been able to overcome difficult moments and achieve a first significant result. Further protocols have been discussed and are ready to be ratified.
      The protocols on which initial agreement has been reached include humanitarian assistance, community conflict resolution, confidence-building measures between the parties, security system reform and the role of guarantors. Protocols on justice reform, resource and financial management, and the constitution-writing process have been discussed and prepared for ratification.
       
      The Community of Sant'Egidio, co-mediator of this process, has seen its role recognised. It has paved the way for the protocols whose basis was laid with the Rome Initiative and has contributed to the work in Nairobi in recent months.
      The difficulties that the Horn of Africa region has been experiencing with the war in Sudan, the instability in Ethiopia, the recent popular demonstrations in Kenya and the severe economic crisis in South Sudan itself have so far not interrupted the political dialogue between South Sudanese. They have been able to reach this initial agreement discussing the various issues free of fear and looking ahead to future generations.
       

       

