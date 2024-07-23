Mozambique: Minisry of Justice and BRAVO! programme renew cooperation agreement to improve civil status registration

On 19 July 2024, a new memorandum of understanding was signed in Maputo between the Community of Sant'Egidio and the Ministry of Justice of Mozambique.

This agreement consolidates the great work that the BRAVO! programme has been doing since 2010 to promote civil registration and issue a birth certificate to every Mozambican child.

BRAVO! began its work with children in some remote districts of the large province of Nampula. Today it is active in more than 70 centres in five provinces. To date, more than 850,000 children have been registered under this agreement.

Over the past 14 years, the BRAVO! programme has carried out various activities, including:

training of staff at the registration centres

extraordinary and free registration campaigns in rural areas of the country where Sant'Egidio operates at village level

support for registration offices open in maternity hospitals where children are born or vaccinated.

The new memorandum was signed by the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Justice, Justino Ernesto Tonela. He underlined the importance of Sant'Egidio's work for Mozambique and stressed the crucial role of Sant'Egidio in achieving peace.