      Winter holidays in Argentina with the Schools of Peace of Greater Buenos Aires

      Tag:
      August 5 2024 - BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

      The Schools of Peace of Buenos Aires and the metropolitan area used the winter school break in July as a chance to organise solidarity holidays with children from the different neighbourhoods of the Argentine capital.

       
      From Almafuerte to Laferrrere, to the neighbourhoods of La Boca, Barracas and Villa Martelli, the Peace Schools organised parties, workshops and film forums, as well as visits to significant places of Argentine history and culture, such as several museums, the Planetarium and the Shoah Museum.
       
      The Youth for Peace also had celebrations in two new neighbourhoods of Greater Buenos Aires: La Cava (northern area) and Paso del Rey (western area), and involved the elderly and homeless people of these areas. The Day of Grandparents and the Elderly was celebrated with some of them.
       
