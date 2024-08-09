A Day of Friendship and History at Ellis Island

In the midst of the hot New York summer, members of Sant’Egidio in NYC, together with a group of our unhoused friends, explored the historic museum of Ellis Island.

Ellis Island was the first port of arrival for millions of immigrants entering the United States until it was abandoned in 1954. Among those 12 million immigrants were the friends and families of many of our unhoused friends.

After the visit to the museum, as well as the scenic boat ride, we had our traditional summer picnic in the shade of beautiful Battery Park.

We cherish these moments of friendship and fun. These simple yet important days remain in our memory for a long time and remind us that it's always better to be together!