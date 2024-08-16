CLOSE MENU
      'Continuing on the path of dialogue for peace in South Sudan’. Government and armed opposition groups meet at Sant'Egidio

      August 16 2024 -

      A high-level meeting has been held at Sant'Egidio to keep the hopes for peace in South Sudan alive. It was attended by the special envoy of the President of South Sudan, Ambassador Albino Aboug, a delegation from the armed groups and the SSOMA opposition parties, led by General Thomas Cirillo, and representatives of the Kenyan government, including General Lazarus Sumbeiywo, head of the ‘Tumaini Peace Initiative’, the negotiation process that has been going on in Nairobi since last May.

      During the meeting, the first in several months between the government of South Sudan and the leaders of the opposition groups, the parties expressed their desire to continue on the path of dialogue as the only solution to the country's political crisis and to address divergent positions through compromise and consultation.
