Sant'Egidio in El Salvador celebrates the memory of St Oscar Romero. A prayer in the cathedral to remember his message of peace that continues to speak to the present and future of the country

The Community of Sant'Egidio of El Salvador commemorated Saint Óscar Arnulfo Romero in the crypt of the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Salvador on Sunday, 25 August, together with the Rector of the University José Simeon Cañas UCA, some parish groups and friends.

Young people, the elderly, adults and children gathered around the figure of the Salvadoran martyr to reaffirm the need to walk together in building a more human and just world, at a time when individualism seems to be reasserting itself.

Inspired by the words and life of Bishop Romero, the Community renewed its commitment to work for peace and justice, guided by the conviction that strength comes from the Word of God. The commemoration showed that the memory of Saint Óscar Arnulfo Romero remains alive in people's hearts and that his message of love, justice and peace continues to be a light for a peaceful future in El Salvador.