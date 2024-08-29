CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      WORLD

      Sant'Egidio in El Salvador celebrates the memory of St Oscar Romero. A prayer in the cathedral to remember his message of peace that continues to speak to the present and future of the country

      Tag:
      August 29 2024 - EL SALVADOR

      The Community of Sant'Egidio of El Salvador commemorated Saint Óscar Arnulfo Romero in the crypt of the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Salvador on Sunday, 25 August, together with the Rector of the University José Simeon Cañas UCA, some parish groups and friends.

       
      Young people, the elderly, adults and children gathered around the figure of the Salvadoran martyr to reaffirm the need to walk together in building a more human and just world, at a time when individualism seems to be reasserting itself.
       
      Inspired by the words and life of Bishop Romero, the Community renewed its commitment to work for peace and justice, guided by the conviction that strength comes from the Word of God. The commemoration showed that the memory of Saint Óscar Arnulfo Romero remains alive in people's hearts and that his message of love, justice and peace continues to be a light for a peaceful future in El Salvador.
      This page is also available in:
      WORLD
      Bogotá, the memory of the homeless poor who died on the streets

      August 29 2024
      BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA

      WORLD
      17 years after his martyrdom, let us remember Floribert Bwana Chui a member of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Goma, killed for resisting corruption

      July 8 2024

      HOMILIES
      Favourite and betrayer: Jesus' unconditional friendship and Judas' kiss. A meditation by Card. José Tolentino de Mendonça guides us at the beginning of this Holy Week

      March 26 2024
      ROME, ITALY