Let us not resign ourselves to war and "imagine" peace together. International peace meeting in Paris from 22-24 September.

From 22 to 24 September the International Meeting ‘Imaginer la Paix - Imagine Peace’ at a time of growing serious crises in the world - Dialogue between leaders of religions and representatives of the world of culture and institutions - Testimonies from war zones

At a time of multiple severe crises, caused by the many ongoing conflicts - such as in Ukraine and Gaza - which risk spreading on a global scale, the Community of Sant'Egidio promotes, together with the Archdiocese of Paris, the International Meeting Imaginer la Paix - Imagine Peace. A ‘people of peace’ from different generations from Europe and other continents will meet in the French capital for three days, from 22 to 24 September. They want to confront and make their voice heard, that of people who do not resign themselves to all too many innocent victims, thousands of displaced people and devastation caused by the war.

In the opening assembly at the Palais des Congrès, on the afternoon of 22 September, and in the various forums (more than 20) scheduled in the centre of Paris (IV, V and VI arrondissements), the most urgent issues of our time will be addressed, with particular attention to peace and disarmament, the environmental crisis and migrants, democracy and solidarity.

Numerous personalities will take part, including representatives of institutions, starting with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, the Christian Churches (the Archbishop of Paris Mgr Laurent Ulrich, the Cardinal of Kinshasa Mgr Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, the Chaldean Patriarch Louis Raphaël Sako, the Assyrian Patriarch Mar Awa Royel, Syro-Catholic Archbishop of Homs,Jacques Mourad, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby), Judaism with the Chief Rabbi of France Haïm Korsia, Islam with Chems-Eddine Hafiz, Rector of the Great Mosque of Paris and large delegations from the Middle East, Pakistan and Indonesia, Buddhism, Hinduism and Asian religions.

Numerous representatives from the world of politics, business and culture are also expected to attend, including : Secretary of the Académie française Amin Maalouf and Sant'Egidio founder Andrea Riccardi. A significant participation of the general public, in particular young people from different European countries, is also expected.

The final ceremony will take place in front of Notre-Dame cathedral on the afternoon of Tuesday 24 September, where a message from Pope Francis is expected, testimonies from war-torn countries will be heard and an appeal for peace addressed to international political decision-makers will be proclaimed.