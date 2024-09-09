Goma-Kivu: 1200 children start a new school year at the Sant'Egidio ‘ School named after Floribert Bwana Chui in the Mugunga refugee camp

On 2 September in the Democratic Republic of Congo schools reopened and in the eastern suburbs of Goma, North Kivu. a new school year started at the Community of Sant'Egidio school dedicated to Floribert Bwana Chui.

The school is located in the suburb of Mugunga where the refugee camp keeps expanding. Unfortunately, the ongoing war in the area - with different militias seizing various towns and villages - still forces many Congolese to leave their homes to flee violence and raids. The camp itself was tragically bombed in May, causing the death of at least 15 people. Today there are around 7 million internal refugees in the DRC, and the Mugunga camp has grown to the size of a city, with over 75,000 registered people living there.

The Floribert Bwana Chui School is a sign of la stable life and hope in an existence marked by great precariousness. ‘Unfortunately, what was hoped to be a temporary situation, has become a long-lasting situation and we don't know how long it will last. The children are at risk of losing precious years, as well as living in a situation of severe deprivation,’ says head teacher Aline Minani. ‘So our school is an important response: three different school levels are formed here from 6.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. in which more than 1,200 children have been enrolled. The school is energy independent thanks to solar panels and we also have a bakery where we make bread and a vegetable garden: there is a canteen for the children. We are now trying to figure out how to open more emergency ‘schools’ for the other 30,000 or so children in the camp who don't have one.’ Aline adds.

The school, visited last year by the President of the Community of Sant'Egidio Marco Impagliazzo, is dedicated to Floribert Bwana Chui, young member of the Goma Community, killed in 2007 for opposing a bribe attempt to let a load of spoiled rice through. Floribert's reputation for martyrdom has led to a cause for beatification that is currently concluding its journey at the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.