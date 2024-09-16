CLOSE MENU
      ‘IMAGINER LA PAIX’: 22-24 September in Paris, the International Meeting for Peace. Press conference Friday 20 September

      September 16 2024 -
      Religious leaders in dialogue with representatives of culture, humanists and politicians - Large participation of people from all over Europe.

       The number of registrations is growing for the international meeting Imaginer la Paix - Imagine Peace, promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio together with the Archdiocese of Paris. Thousands of people, from Europe and other continents, including many young people, will gather in the French capital from 22 to 24 September. This ‘people of peace’  doesn't want to give up on the too many wars in the world. It wants to speak out on the terrible suffering inflicted on the people victims of conflicts.

      The programme (see attachment) is packed with events, from the opening assembly, on the afternoon of 22 September at the Palais des Congrès, to the 21 Forums scheduled on the 23rd and in the morning of the 24th, in the heart of Paris (IV and V arrondissements), focusing on the emerging issues of our time (such as peace, disarmament, the environmental crisis, migrants, democracy and solidarity), and the final ceremony, at 6pm on 24 September, on the parvis of Notre Dame Cathedral.
       
       
      The international meeting
      Imaginer la Paix - Imagine Peace
      will be presented at a press conference
       
      Friday 20 September , at 11.15 am, at the Collège des Bernardins
      (20, rue de Poissy, 75005 Paris)
       
      Keynote speakers
      Laurent Ulrich, Archbishop of Paris
      Marco Impagliazzo, President of the Community of Sant'Egidio
