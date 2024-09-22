CLOSE MENU
      ‘Imagine peace’. Zuppi: ‘War is false reality. Let us descend into the hells created by violence'.

      September 22 2024 - PARIS, FRANCE

      Not surrendering to the "false reality of war, with its unstoppable logic" and instead imagine peace. Words spoken by Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, during the liturgy celebrated by the Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich, in the church of Saint Sulpice during the international conference of the Community of Sant'Egidio. The cardinal means by this: ‘talking, listening, responding, dialoguing without borders with a common commitment’.

      During the three days of meetings in the French capital we explore precisely the possibilities of "Imagining Peace": ‘It does not mean closing our eyes and looking for what does not exist, but opening them to the desert and starting from there to build a garden". It is a matter of descending "into the hells created by violence and war, where so many innocent saints die, where the dead are outraged and the living are tortured. Where the brother, whom hatred and instinct make an enemy, is struck down".

