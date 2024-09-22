The Rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris: ‘Strengthen movements of solidarity and common commitment between Catholics, Muslims, Jews and all believers and non-believers’.

Hafiz Chemes-Eddine, rector of the Grand Mosque in Paris, sent a message to the inaugural assembly of the international meeting ‘Imagining Peace’ in Paris at the initiative of the Community of Sant'Egidio.

Although ‘I cannot hide the fact that my mind is obsessed by the inhuman madness that devastates, in particular, Gaza’, there are works like those carried out by Sant'Egidio that reinforce the idea ‘that we cannot inhabit this world without the search for dialogue and fraternity between Christians and Muslims, and between all religious communities’. There are numerous ‘stories of successful cooperation between Christians and Muslims: they must be highlighted in order to inspire others’, realising the desire ‘to strengthen movements of solidarity and common commitment between Catholics, Muslims, Jews and all believers and non-believers’.