CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      EVENTS

      Haim Korsia, Chief Rabbi of France: Imagined Peace "is not a Dream, but an objective and a path that can be perfected"

      Tag:
      September 22 2024 - PARIS, FRANCE

      For Haim Khorsia, Chief Rabbi of France, "Imagining Peace" - the theme at the center of the international debate in Paris at the initiative of the Community of Sant'Egidio - implies that we are not at peace. Imagining peace despite everything: this is the school of the prophets. Preparing the dawn by imagining it. Making sure that it comes true. 'The repair of the world, so fundamental to Judaism, requires mixed intelligences and is the need of this era".

      Victor Hugo wrote: "...united, we will be invincible". He spoke of the Republic, "but he dreamed of brotherhood". Precisely "when you fight, in that moment you cannot stop Imagining Peace, in the shoes of the other, even letting a part of yourself die in the name of the other". The dream is not utopia, but a perfectible objective and path.
      This page is also available in:
      EVENTS
      ‘Imagine peace’. Zuppi: ‘War is false reality. Let us descend into the hells created by violence'.

      September 22 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE

      EVENTS
      Imagining peace. Anne Hidalgo: ‘Mayors as daily artisans of cohesion’

      September 22 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE

      EVENTS
      The voice of Afghanistan in Paris. It is the one of Lina Hassani: "Imagining peace? Here is what can make a difference"

      September 22 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE

      EVENTS
      The Rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris: ‘Strengthen movements of solidarity and common commitment between Catholics, Muslims, Jews and all believers and non-believers’.

      September 22 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE