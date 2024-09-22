Imagining Peace to Create Alternatives to Wars and Divisions

The international meeting "Imagining Peace," organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio, was inaugurated at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Andrea Riccardi, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Chems-Eddine Hafiz, Rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris, Chief Rabbi of France Haim Korsia, and Catholic Archbishop Laurent Ulrich.

Archbishop Laurent Ulrich opened the event by expressing his gratitude to the Community of Sant’Egidio for choosing Paris as the venue for this meeting, describing the event as “the most beautiful gift” for both the city and France. He emphasized the power of imagination in building a better world: “If we are capable of bringing together all nations around the ideal expressed by the Olympic spirit, or of rebuilding a cathedral, then imagining peace is certainly within our reach.”

Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris, highlighted the necessity of holding this event in the city: “This meeting had to be organized here in Paris, the city of peace, where the Declaration of Human Rights was signed,” she remarked, stressing that the air of encounter and fraternity breathed in Paris over the past year can lead to peace.

Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia began his address by stating, “We must imagine peace because we are not at peace.” The Rabbi thanked Sant’Egidio for daring to propose this theme. “For this alone, you should receive the Nobel Peace Prize,” he added.

A poignant moment was provided by Alina Hassani, a young Afghan refugee who arrived in Belgium through the humanitarian corridors of the Community of Sant’Egidio. Hassani brought the voice of Afghanistan to Paris, stating, “My story is not just about my life but also that of countless Afghans who have endured unimaginable hardships.” She described the dire living conditions in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime and expressed her deep gratitude for the support she received. Hassani concluded with a call to continue supporting Afghan women and girls still trapped in a context of violence and oppression.

Chems-Eddine Hafiz, Rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris, invoked the words of Victor Hugo in his speech, stating, “When a man is filled with despair, there is nothing more sublime than speaking to him of peace and forgiveness.” Hafiz highlighted the importance of interfaith dialogue as a means of building a more just and inclusive society. “Although my mind is preoccupied with the inhuman madness ravaging places like Gaza, initiatives like those led by Sant’Egidio reinforce the idea that we cannot live in this world without seeking dialogue and fraternity between Christians and Muslims, and between all religious communities.”

Justin Welby, the Primate of the Anglican Communion, thanked the Community of Sant’Egidio for always believing in prayer as a powerful instrument for peace: “Thank you for offering us hope. We face despair, and then turn to prayer for peace and rejoice, for despair has no future.”

Renowned author and Secretary of the Académie Française, Amin Maalouf, warned of the risks of a renewed arms race and the global leaders' failure to manage international relations, underscoring the urgency of a new global model. “Between two and three billion of our contemporaries have been lifted out of poverty and marginalization. (…) No previous generation could have contemplated such a prospect,” he stated. However, he also pointed out, “If I were to highlight an area of incompetence, it would be our inability to manage relations between the various components of humanity.”

In his speech, Andrea Riccardi passionately called for the rediscovery of the culture of peace, emphasizing how the modern world seems to have drifted away from this fundamental value. "Talking about peace in these times may seem like a dreamer's task. (…) International institutions responsible for peace, especially the United Nations, are often stripped of the authority that comes from state consensus.” Riccardi stressed the need not to succumb to the brutality of war, noting, "The memory of war has lost its value, and the hope for peace has weakened. (…) Our elders, who knew what world wars were, are no longer with us. The memory of war has lost its value, and the hope for peace has diminished. We dare too little and find ourselves trailing behind events, which is very dangerous." For Riccardi, imagination is the key to escaping resignation and creating "alternatives" to the seemingly endless cycles of war: "We must imagine peace,” he concluded, adding, “At a time dominated by divisions, religions must rediscover the sense of living together.”

President Emmanuel Macron expressed his pride in hosting the meeting, affirming that Paris has become a symbol of hope in a world that appears more divided than ever. He reminded attendees that, in times of war, the struggle to be waged is for dialogue, even though peace is much more precarious than war, as war often carries a stronger legitimacy—righting a wrong, defending territory—whereas peace is always founded on compromise. Macron proposed three essential steps: rehumanizing our perspective, as war dehumanizes the other; recognizing the other to coexist, as war seeks to destroy the other; and imagining peace, as peace can only emerge from a creative effort. Macron concluded the ceremony with a call for collective responsibility, urging the creation of a new international order that is more representative and capable of rebuilding relations with Russia: "We must be artisans of peace, even when the road is difficult," he declared.