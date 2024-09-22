CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US

      Andrea Riccardi: "We must free ourselves from resignation to war. Let us make sense of history now that the culture of peace seems to have vanished"

      Tag:
      September 22 2024 - PARIS, FRANCE

      Talking about peace today may seem the talk of dreamers. But when the culture of peace seems to have vanished, "imagination" - said Andrea Riccardi at the opening assembly of the international meeting in Paris organised by Sant'Egidio - ‘frees us from resignation. It creates alternatives'.

       
      His proposal for an Olympic truce has been disregarded, yet French President Emmanuel Macron's observation is very realistic: peace is impure, it is a path to follow - says the French President, echoing Camus - to give meaning to history. For many peoples "it is a time of war. A war that,' says Andrea Riccardi, “could expand” while discussing the use of nuclear weapons in Europe or elsewhere: ’We have witnessed the rise of a policy that is so realistic that it ends up emptying itself of its force.
       
      In the current context, wars are becoming eternal, seemingly without end, ‘generating perverse ramifications’. Conflict risks becoming a form of dependency. ‘Imagining peace’ will be challenged by scenarios that cannot be simplified, but neither can they be allowed to drift.
       
       
      This page is also available in:
      EVENTS
      Paris Embraces Peace: Large Participation in the Imagining Peace Forums

      September 23 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE

      Panel 9 - Asia and the challenges ahead: religions in dialogue for a future of peace and coexistence

      September 23 2024

      EVENTS
      Imagining Peace to Create Alternatives to Wars and Divisions

      September 22 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE

      EVENTS
      Imagining peace. Anne Hidalgo: ‘Mayors as daily artisans of cohesion’

      September 22 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE