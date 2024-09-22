Macron to Sant'Egidio and leaders gathered in Paris: ‘We have an immense need for imagination’

Let imagination return to power. It is a new way of interpreting ideas that could come from the sixties. A sugestion spoken by Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, in his speech at the international meeting of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Paris, titled 'Imagining Peace'. There are too many people on the planet who copy and too few who create. The forms of nationalism linked to identity are, in some way, a copy of something. Faced with the current global challenges, we have an immense need for imagination.