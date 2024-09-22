CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US

      Macron to Sant'Egidio and leaders gathered in Paris: ‘We have an immense need for imagination’

      Tag:
      September 22 2024 - PARIS, FRANCE

      Let imagination return to power. It is a new way of interpreting ideas that could come from the sixties. A sugestion spoken by Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, in his speech at the international meeting of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Paris, titled 'Imagining Peace'. There are too many people on the planet who copy and too few who create. The forms of nationalism linked to identity are, in some way, a copy of something. Faced with the current global challenges, we have an immense need for imagination.

      This page is also available in:
      EVENTS
      Paris Embraces Peace: Large Participation in the Imagining Peace Forums

      September 23 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE

      Panel 9 - Asia and the challenges ahead: religions in dialogue for a future of peace and coexistence

      September 23 2024

      EVENTS
      Imagining Peace to Create Alternatives to Wars and Divisions

      September 22 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE

      EVENTS
      Imagining peace. Anne Hidalgo: ‘Mayors as daily artisans of cohesion’

      September 22 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE