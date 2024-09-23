Paris Embraces Peace: Large Participation in the Imagining Peace Forums

Paris listens with great interest to the International Meeting for Peace. There was a large turnout at the morning forums, with fully packed halls. Many young people, who refuse to succumb to resignation, seek words of hope and ways of living together in a world at war and threatened by the climate crisis.

In the morning sessions, discussions focused on the search for a humanism for the future, building migration policies based on acceptance, solidarity with the poor as a foundation for peace, and the challenges facing democracy. There was also a deep focus on the Mediterranean and Africa.

