      Paris Embraces Peace: Large Participation in the Imagining Peace Forums

      September 23 2024 - PARIS, FRANCE
      The forums explored questions on democracy being tested and migration policies, in the search for a humanism for the future, while focusing on solidarity as a foundation for building peace.

      Paris listens with great interest to the International Meeting for Peace. There was a large turnout at the morning forums, with fully packed halls. Many young people, who refuse to succumb to resignation, seek words of hope and ways of living together in a world at war and threatened by the climate crisis.

      In the morning sessions, discussions focused on the search for a humanism for the future, building migration policies based on acceptance, solidarity with the poor as a foundation for peace, and the challenges facing democracy. There was also a deep focus on the Mediterranean and Africa.

      All the speeches are available here >

