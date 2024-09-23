Reconsidering faith, reason, secularism. At ‘Image Peace,’ the ingredients of a new humanism for the future.

Humanism, democracy, ensuring the principle of humanity, which is in fact denied even in present-day conflicts. The humanism of the future, at the center of a discussion moderated by Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, requires an inclusive, not exclusive, secularism like the one that used to homogenize, through colonization, the life and history of others. According to Agnese Levallois from the Mission Laïque Française, secularism is a notion imported from the West: it wasn’t until the twentieth century that a reflection on this subject began in the Middle East. There is a fear, even in the common consciousness, of homogenization.





Fraternity has been the unfulfilled promise. Today, eliminating diversity becomes a crime. According to Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, faith and reason are indispensable to one another. We are in a new time, in which, for the first time in history, humanity has the capacity to destroy itself and creation. Therefore, we are all called, both secular and believers, to a shared responsibility: to save creation and humanity on a human, social, political, and economic level. Beware of a faith without culture. Hyperindividualism has taken hold, with discussions of egolatry, but the future lies in “we,” a coexistence enriched by each person’s differences. Peace is too important and should not be left solely to politicians.





“In Tunisia, much has been debated about the opposition between Islamists and secularists”, observes Nadia Marzouki, a sociologist who has worked in the U.S. and France. “In the U.S. and Italy, I encountered communities, mostly from Christian churches, mobilizing for both believers and non-believers, even providing burial for dead migrants. I met Jews who fought to overcome the opposition with the Arab world. Attention: even non-believers can be extremists. We must find ways for believers to engage in political and social debate, without the prejudices of extreme secularism.” We are in a time of a lack of large-scale mobilizations, but there are witnesses; therefore, we need to imagine new worlds, even collaborating starting from the marginalized parts of society, which can become the cornerstone of a new humanistic construction. This is a quiet and effective effort, free from the pressure of immediate judgment on results.



