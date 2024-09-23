Hungry for Europe: many young people participated in the panel "Which Future for Europe?"

The current Europe seems like a survivor of the 20th century, according to Jean Dominique Durand, historian and president of the Jewish-Christian Friendship of France. And yet, the Europe that no longer existed after World War II not only knew how to rebuild itself but also how to build itself on radically new foundations with a community-based solution. Now, there is a strong sense of unease. On this subject, Giorgio Silli, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Government, observed how the invasion of Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East have interrupted our pseudo tranquility. Fundamental structural imbalances still exist in our society: “I am thinking about development, ecological transition, and equity. This is where the work of the European Union comes in, to implement the necessary reforms outlined by the Draghi Agenda. A tremendous effort is needed. We must expand the European Union to the Balkans. The Ukrainian issue has united Europe around a common ideal, and Europe must be even more united and cohesive to respond to the challenges of the times. As Europe, we must support the work of solidarity and diplomacy carried out by the Community of Sant’Egidio and other associations.”

Many young people participated in the panel: “We want to prepare a Europe that rises to meet your demands,” said Nathalie Loiseau, French Member of the European Parliament. “In France, we talk little and poorly about Europe. The European Union was born out of the bet of Franco-German reconciliation, like Mitterrand and Kohl holding hands. We hope to see a similar photo from Israeli and Palestinian leaders one day.” Europe is attractive: “I think of Albania and the Balkan countries. Many are skeptical of Europe, but it does not lose its power of attraction. Many look to Europe—think of the migrants who undertake terrible journeys to reach us—and this shows that the European ideal, with its value system, is not in decline. Yet, if we do nothing, we are condemned to a slow agony, because we are too fragmented in the face of the global market, too dependent on others’ resources.