Panel 9 - Asia and the challenges ahead: religions in dialogue for a future of peace and coexistence

A long history of friendship links Sant'Egidio to the representatives of the great religions of Asia. Since the prayer of Assisi in 1986 - stated Alberto Quattrucci (Sant'Egidio) in his welcome greeting - ‘a common language was born between Sant'Egidio and the Asian religous leader dialogue’.

There are many complex challenges that Asian societies face today. Abdul Mukti, secretary general of the prominent Indonesian Islamic organisation Muhammadiyyah, emphasised the importance of addressing crucial issues such as welfare and mental health, an ageing population, increasing loneliness, humanitarian crises, climate change and social inequalities. These problems not only require practical answers, but also a new level of harmonisation between religions, which Mukti sees as fundamental to imagining a peaceful future.

According to Antonio Salimbeni, of the Focolari Movement, dialogue holds transformative power, since it is based on listening to each other and respecting mutual invididualities. In this sense, a continent like Asia, characterised by an extraordinary religious plurality, becomes a real laboratory for interreligious dialogue.

Didi Talwalkar, from India, leader of the Swadhyaya Movement, expressed the conviction that although religion is often used to divide humanity, devotion to Almighty God can only unite and never divide humanity.

Kojitsu Kobori, chief minister of the Sanzen-in temple in Kyoto, emphasised two major contemporary challenges: poverty and climate change. He recalled the prayer meetings for peace held on Mount Hiei and stressed the importance of respect for every religion and every form of life. According to Kobori, Asia should move in this direction.

Finally, Jsunekiyo Tanaka, president of Jinja Honchō, the organisation representing the sacred places of Shintoism in Japan, spoke of the importance of jinjas (shrines) and the need to preserve nature and cultural heritage. He evoked the consequences of climate change and expressed the urgency of living in harmony with nature, as Shintoism teaches. The sustainable approach of Shintoism can help the world overcome the current environmental crisis by encouraging respect for nature and the transmission of these values to future generations.