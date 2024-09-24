‘Giving Ethics to Artificial Intelligence’, a forum dedicated to peace and AI at the Paris International Meeting

No one can remain indifferent to the increasingly rapid development of artificial intelligence, which offers great opportunities but also raises deep concerns. It is time for algor-ethics, the neologism proposed by Pope Francis, to express the need for an ethical approach to algorithms and artificial intelligence.

The forum ‘Giving Ethics to Artificial Intelligence’ at the International Meeting for Peace in Paris showed not only that an ecumenical and interreligious approach to ethical issues is possible, but that religions can make an important contribution to the debate. Michel de Virville, honorary director of the ‘Collège des Bernardins’, asked whether AI cannot be used precisely to ‘imagine peace’?

Andrew John, Archbishop of Wales, and Xing Qu, Deputy Director General of UNESCO, examined the risks and challenges arising from the potential of AI systems to embed bias, contribute to climate degradation, and threaten human rights. To help rectify this situation, UNESCO member states adopted the Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in 2021.

Chief Rabbi of Vienna Jaron Engelmayer pointed out that AI does not yet possess all aspects of human qualities, such as empathy, compassion, love, caring for others and others, which are merits of emotional intelligence.

During the debate, reference was made to the ‘Rome Call for AI Ethics’, issued in February 2020 by the Pontifical Academy for Life at the initiative of Msgr. Vincenzo Paglia, which launches a call to develop AI in a way that respects human dignity and promotes the common good. Among the key principles of the document are transparency, inclusiveness, accountability, impartiality, reliability and security.

Milena Santerini, general Rapporteur on combating racism and intolerance at the Council of Europe and Italian coordinator for the fight against anti-Semitism at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, focused on online hate phenomena that can be fuelled by AI. Religions themselves are among those most affected by hate speech. Counter-narratives can be created to counter hatred, not by censoring but by making people think.