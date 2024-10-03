CLOSE MENU
      On 3 October, National Day of Remembrance and Welcoming, a prayer in Santa Maria in Trastevere dedicated to the memory of migrants who died on their perilous journeys to Italy

      October 3 2024 - ROME, ITALY

      On 3 October 2013, nearly 400 migrants lost their lives off the coast of Lampedusa. The memory of that tragedy, etched in the hearts of so many, has become a National Day, dedicated to the memory of the victims of immigration, by a 2016 Italian law.

       
      The Community of Sant'Egidio commemorates the tragic event with a prayer in the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, to be attended also by relatives and friends of the victims of that tragic shipwreck.
       
      The prayer will also be broadcast online in live streaming at 8 p.m. on 3 October
