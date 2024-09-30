CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      MIGRANTS

      During his visit to Belgium, Pope Francis met some refugee families arrived with the Sant'Egidio humanitarian corridors

      Tag:
      September 30 2024 - ANTWERP, BELGIUM

       ‘Thank you, Pope Francis!’  It was the feeling of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Belgium, on the occasion of Pope Francis' visit. Many participated in the Hope Happening youth event and the Eucharistic liturgy in the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. They listened to the words of the pope who was able to touch the hearts of the many faithful.

      Pope Francis also met three families of refugees arrived in Belgium with the Humanitarian Corridors implemented by the Community of Sant'Egidio. He said they are ‘an opportunity’ for the country It was a moment of joy, full of affection and gratitude for those coming from war contexts who have finally received a welcome and peace, and for the friends of the Community who accompanied them.
      This page is also available in:
      POPE
      Pope Francis met some of the poor, refugees and elderly people of the Community of Sant'Egidio upon his arrival in Indonesia

      September 3 2024
      INDONESIA

      MIGRANTS
      Afghanistan, Andrea Riccardi: humanitarian corridors are a bridge to salvation and freedom

      June 22 2024
      ROME, ITALY

      MIGRANTS
      Afghanistan, welcome to newly arrived refugees

      June 22 2024
      ROME, ITALY