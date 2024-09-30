During his visit to Belgium, Pope Francis met some refugee families arrived with the Sant'Egidio humanitarian corridors

‘Thank you, Pope Francis!’ It was the feeling of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Belgium, on the occasion of Pope Francis' visit. Many participated in the Hope Happening youth event and the Eucharistic liturgy in the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. They listened to the words of the pope who was able to touch the hearts of the many faithful.

Pope Francis also met three families of refugees arrived in Belgium with the Humanitarian Corridors implemented by the Community of Sant'Egidio. He said they are ‘an opportunity’ for the country It was a moment of joy, full of affection and gratitude for those coming from war contexts who have finally received a welcome and peace, and for the friends of the Community who accompanied them.