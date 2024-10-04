CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      EVENTS

      4 October: Celebrating peace in Mozambique. Meetings and assemblies in schools in major cities and villages. An interreligious celebration in Maputo

      Tag:
      October 4 2024 -
      The inter-religious ceremony broadcast on the Facebook page of Sant'Egidio Lusofonia

      4th October is Dia da Paz in Mozambique. Celebrating the anniversary of the peace signed in Rome in 1992, on the day dedicated to Saint Francis, has been a commitment of the Mozambican Communities of Sant'Egidio throughout the country, with public initiatives: marches, meetings in schools, moments of prayer and interreligious meetings organised together with local representatives of different churches and religions.

       
      These events take place not only in the main cities, but also in the villages and in the country's inland areas.
      The aim is to keep the memory of what happened alive - at a time when the clashes in the north of the country create concern about a new scenario of ‘widespread war’ - and to raise awareness that peace must be built every day and that everyone can be an artisan of it through his or her choices and actions.
       
      The central event of the day is the inter-religious gathering in the forecourt of Maputo Cathedral, broadcast on the Facebook page of Sant'Egidio Lusofonia
      This page is also available in:
      PRESS RELEASE
      ‘IMAGINER LA PAIX’: 22-24 September in Paris, the International Meeting for Peace. Press conference Friday 20 September

      September 16 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE

      PEACE
      Let us not resign ourselves to war and "imagine" peace together. International peace meeting in Paris from 22-24 September.

      August 31 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE

      EVENTS
      One month to the International Meeting for Peace 2024 ‘Imaginer la Paix’ - ‘Imagine Peace’, in Paris from 22 to 24 September 2024

      August 27 2024
      PARIS, FRANCE