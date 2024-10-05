Sant'Egidio sets up a 'Medical Outreach' at the IDPs camp in Abuja

There is a growing number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Nigeria: over 3.5 million people (source UNHCR-updated Aug 2024) forced to flee their homes due to conflict, violence or natural disasters. They are still within their nation's borders, but live in refugee camps, often in extreme poverty.

Currently, Nigeria has about 288 camps for IDPs and five of them are located in Abuja, the capital. The Community of Sant'Egidio opened a School of Peace in one of these, the Kuchingoro camp, about 10 years ago and has been trying to meet the main needs of the displaced people.

The deteriorating health condition of adults and children is one of the most urgent challenges. The incidence of communicable diseases - such as malaria - is increasing, as are infections due to wounds not adequately treated, nutritional deficiencies, especially in children, and mental health problems. Pregnant women cannot benefit from any kind of care.

Therefore, the Community of Sant'Egidio set up an ‘outreach clinic’ with the presence of doctors, nurses and pharmacists provided with medicines and appropriate equipment. This was an unusual event and many flocked to be visited and treated. Numerous cases of malaria, typhus, ulcers and fungal infections were detected. The children were given drugs against parasites and vitamins to strengthen their immune systems. All were given the medicines they needed to treat their diseases. The intervention reached more than 450 people.