School kits, food distribution and reintegration projects for street kids: Sant'Egidio solidarity weekends in Côte d'Ivoire

Abidjan, the metropolis of Côte d'Ivoire is characterised by profound inequalities, the municipality of Cocody represents the face of wealth, but there is another, different reality in the neighbourhood of Angré. Here street youth are often forgotten and abandoned to themselves.

Sant'Egidio has chosen not to close its eyes and, together with many young people, has committed itself to weaving bonds of friendship and give concrete support. It offers not only material assistance, but above all a constant presence with a message of solidarity and hope.

On Saturday 12 October, just like every Saturday, the Community went to the ‘Carrefour Prière’ and ‘Le Chandelier’ church to meet these young people and spend some time together.

During the meeting, people from the Community offered a meal and dialogued with the young people, listening to their stories and discussing the possibilities of family and social reintegration. An initiative that aims to improve the life prospects of these adolescents. It encourages a possible return to their families, introduces them to the world of work and helps the youngest to enrol in school.

For some months now, the service has expanded. In addition to the distribution of food kits, there are a number of doctors who have prescribed treatment for the most frequent illnesses of those living on the streets, such as dermatological problems.

The same activity is also carried out by Sant'Egidio in Bouaké, the second largest city in Côte d'Ivoire. On Sunday, 13 October 2024, the young people of the Community distributed school kits to about fifty children from the Koko neighbourhood. Indeed, many of them find it difficult to access basic school equipment, and the initiative offers the kids a real opportunity to participate in school life with dignity and hope. By collecting donations of school supplies, Sant'Egidio responds not only to a material need, but strengthens the sense of community needed to build a more just and cohesive society.