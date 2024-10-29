Imagining Peace in Buenos Aires: Argentina joins the Paris 2024 Appeal for Peace

The echo of the Paris 2024 Peace Meeting has also reached Buenos Aires. On 27 October, the 38th anniversary of John Paul II's first meeting with religious leaders in Assisi, representatives of religions came together to reflect on peace inspired by the words and gestures of the Paris meeting. At the beginning of the event, each religion prayed according to its own tradition: Christians, Jews, Muslims and Buddhists had a dedicated space to pray for peace. Young people from the different religions read out the words of Pope Francis' message and the appeal for peace at the closing ceremony.

Then the religious leaders lit the peace candelabra and signed the Appeal for Peace in an atmosphere of hope, as expressed by Marco Impagliazzo in his speech in Paris. The participants concluded with a warm embrace of peace.

Christian representatives attended, together with the Auxiliary Bishop of the Flores Zone, Mgr. Pedro Cannavò; members of the Eastern Churches, Evangelicals, Muslims from the Islamic Centre, Jews from the Rabbinical Seminary and Buddhists from the Soka Gakkai Association. Representatives of society and authorities from institutions were also present, including the DAIA (Delegation of Argentinean Israelite Associations), AMIA (Argentinean Israelite Mutual Association), CIRA (Islamic Centre of the Argentine Republic) and the Soka Gakkai Association, together with delegates from the Italian, Democratic Republic of Congo, Brazilian and Polish embassies.

All expressed the desire to continue living the Spirit of Assisi, as recalled by the Metropolitan Patriarchal Vicar of the Syrian Orthodox Church, Mgr Chrysostom Ghassaly. He shared the reflections of the Syrian Orthodox Metropolitan of Aleppo, Mar Gregorios Ibrahim, a friend of the Community and of the path of dialogue in the Spirit of Assisi, who was kidnapped and disappeared in Syria in 2013.