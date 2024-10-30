Fostering education in the suburbs of a large African city: distribution of school kits supports primary schooling of the poorest children in Yaoundè

On the outskirts of Yaounde, in the district of Mvan, there is a concentration of families who come from the areas surrounding the big city: extremely poor small towns with no services, including schools. Many of these families do not have a home and live ‘camped’ at best, on the street. It is not an easy right for their children to access school, because of their extreme poverty, economic and housing conditions. Therefore, the risk of early school leaving and dropping out is very high.

The School of Peace is a crucial educational support in this situation. It offers a place to learn and socialise, but also tries to prevent school drop-out with simple but necessary interventions. Those who arrive in the city from the villages can knock on the door for help with their children's education.

At the beginning of the new school year, the Community of Yaounde has organised a distribution of complete school kits (from backpacks to stationery, uniforms, textbooks) for all the children of the School of Peace, since the children cannot attend classes without proper school equipment. A sign of solidarity with families in extreme poverty and an encouragement to support their children's school attendance and to help them emerge from marginalisation and exclusion.