The Spirit of Assisi throughout the world: Religions and cultures in dialogue in the interreligious meeting ‘ Imagine Peace’ in Kampala, Uganda

On Saturday 2 November, representatives of different faiths and cultures met in Kampala, in the prestigious Makerere University, in the spirit of Assisi. The meeting, entitled ‘’Imagine Peace‘’, was held in the wake of the meeting held in Paris last September.

The speakers took turns in the presence of a large audience of mainly young people, in particular students from Makerere University and Metropolitan University in Kampala, and some of the themes already addressed in Paris were taken up again. In particular, it was significant to hear the words of Pope Francis' message, together with the Appeal for Peace, read by a young person.

As is the tradition at these meetings, during the final ceremony the religious leaders lit the peace candelabra and signed an Appeal for Peace. The ceremony concluded with a warm embrace of peace among the participants.

Participants included Msgr Gerevers Mukasa, representing the Catholic diocese of Kampala, Sheikh Salim of Nakulabye for the Islamic community; the Sikh delegate, N.H Singh; Rev Mugabi Christopher of the Church of Uganda. The Italian Ambassador Mauro Massoni was also present.

All expressed their desire to continue the dialogue proposed by the Community of Sant'Egidio in the Spirit of Assisi.