Imagine peace: a universal message from Santiago de Cuba

The echoes of the Paris International Meeting for Peace in September 2024 have reached Santiago de Cuba, conveying the power and message of a momentous event: the historic invitation of St John Paul II in Assisi, now 38 years ago. On Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 November, there was a special moment of reflection and dialogue in the Cuban city, titled ‘’Imagine Peace‘’, a meeting that gave voice to multiple experiences and hopes.

The event consisted of an interreligious symposium with representatives of Cuba's different religious communities (Baptists, Muslims, Buddhists of the Soka Gakkai), and provided a unique opportunity to reflect on how to build a more just and supportive world. The contributions of prominent personalities, including religious and civic leaders from the local community, offered a broad and profound perspective on the current world, addressing topics such as ongoing conflicts, the imperative of solidarity with the poorest, and the urgent need for unity and dialogue between different religious traditions.

On Sunday, 10 November, two strong earthquakes shook the south of the island, but this did not dampen the desire to continue the peace dialogue. A solemn prayer in the Holy Trinity Church was attended by several hundred Christians, followed by the final ceremony, which concluded by lighting the peace candelabra and signing the appeal.