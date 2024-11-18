CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      EVENTS

      World Day of the Poor 2024 celebrated by the Communities of Sant'Egidio around the world

      Tag:
      November 18 2024 -

      The Community of Sant'Egidio celebrated the eighth World Day of the Poor, proclaimed by Pope Francis, all over the world on Sunday 17 November. The Community participated in Rome in the celebration at St Peter's and in the lunch in the Paul VI Hall together with a group of homeless, people with disabilities and refugees, friends of the Community all year round. There were also among them some who have found a home and renewed hope for the future.

       
      There were numerous solidarity events in countries where Sant'Egidio is present: in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, with the elderly, street children, children of the Schools of Peace, refugees and prisoners. Everywhere, the Day was an opportunity to launch a message of hope, a few weeks before the beginning of the Jubilee, and to invite everyone to start anew with solidarity.
      This page is also available in: