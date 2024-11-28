No Justice without Life. 14th International Congress of Justice Ministers, Rome 28 November

On 28 November in Rome, the 14th Congress of the Ministers of Justice will be held in the Sala Benedetto XIII (via di San Gallicano 25), from 10 a.m. The event, organised by the Community of Sant'Egidio, will gather high-level representatives of international institutions, ministers of justice and activists from all over the world, for a debate on the theme of abolishing the death penalty. A unique opportunity to relaunch the global commitment in defence of life and promote a more humane and inclusive justice system.
To participate, please send an email to [email protected]
Programme
10.00 am Welcome Greetings
President of the Community of Sant’Egidio
Mario Marazziti
Coordinator of the Campaign for the Abolition of the Death Penalty, Community of Sant’Egidio
Thembisile Simelane
Minister of Justice, Republic of South Africa
Princess Kasune
Minister of Justice, Zambia
Titus Edward Singiso Mvalo
Minister of Justice, Malawi
Oyusaikakhany Altangerél
Minister of Justice, Mongolia
11.30 am Second Session
Teodoro Lonfernini
Secretary of State for Education and Culture, San Marino
Antonio Tajani
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy
Ignazio Cassis
Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Swiss Confederation
Sèrgio de Jesus Fernandes Da Costa Hornai
Minister of Justice, East Timor
Sylvie Kaytesi
Commissioner of the International Commission Against the Death Penalty, ICDP
Ziyambi Ziyambi
Minister of Justice, Legaland Parliamentary Affairs, Zimbabwe
Secretary of State for Education and Culture, San Marino
Antonio Tajani
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy
Ignazio Cassis
Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Swiss Confederation
Sèrgio de Jesus Fernandes Da Costa Hornai
Minister of Justice, East Timor
Sylvie Kaytesi
Commissioner of the International Commission Against the Death Penalty, ICDP
Ziyambi Ziyambi
Minister of Justice, Legaland Parliamentary Affairs, Zimbabwe