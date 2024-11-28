CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      DEATH PENALTY

      No Justice without Life. 14th International Congress of Justice Ministers, Rome 28 November

      Tag:
      November 28 2024 - ROME, ITALY

      On 28 November in Rome, the 14th Congress of the Ministers of Justice will be held in the Sala Benedetto XIII (via di San Gallicano 25), from 10 a.m. The event, organised by the Community of Sant'Egidio, will gather high-level representatives of international institutions, ministers of justice and activists from all over the world, for a debate on the theme of abolishing the death penalty. A unique opportunity to relaunch the global commitment in defence of life and promote a more humane and inclusive justice system.

       
      To participate, please send an email to [email protected]
       
       

      Programme

      10.00 am Welcome Greetings
       
      Chair: Marco Impagliazzo
      President of the Community of Sant’Egidio

      Mario Marazziti
      Coordinator of the Campaign for the Abolition of the Death Penalty, Community of Sant’Egidio

      Thembisile Simelane
      Minister of Justice, Republic of South Africa

      Princess Kasune
      Minister of Justice, Zambia

      Titus Edward Singiso Mvalo
      Minister of Justice, Malawi

      Oyusaikakhany Altangerél
      Minister of Justice, Mongolia
       

      11.30 am Second Session
       
      Teodoro Lonfernini
      Secretary of State for Education and Culture, San Marino

      Antonio Tajani
      Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy

      Ignazio Cassis
      Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Swiss Confederation

      Sèrgio de Jesus Fernandes Da Costa Hornai
      Minister of Justice, East Timor

      Sylvie Kaytesi
      Commissioner of the International Commission Against the Death Penalty, ICDP

      Ziyambi Ziyambi
      Minister of Justice, Legaland Parliamentary Affairs, Zimbabwe

       

       

       

       

       

       

       

       

      This page is also available in:
      DEATH PENALTY
      First UN vote for a moratorium on the death penalty sees an increase in abolitionist countries

      November 20 2024
      NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

      EDITORIAL
      World Day against the Death Penalty: we must pursue energetically and creatively the battle for a culture of life in today's context of conflict and violence.

      October 9 2024

      DEATH PENALTY
      We learn with deep sorrow of the execution of Ivan Cantu in Texas, despite mobilisation and appeals. Thank you to those who called for his life to be saved. Never stop believing that it is possible to abolish the death penalty

      March 1 2024
      UNITED STATES