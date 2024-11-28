No Justice without Life. 14th International Congress of Justice Ministers, Rome 28 November

On 28 November in Rome, the 14th Congress of the Ministers of Justice will be held in the Sala Benedetto XIII (via di San Gallicano 25), from 10 a.m. The event, organised by the Community of Sant'Egidio, will gather high-level representatives of international institutions, ministers of justice and activists from all over the world, for a debate on the theme of abolishing the death penalty. A unique opportunity to relaunch the global commitment in defence of life and promote a more humane and inclusive justice system.

Programme

10.00 am Welcome Greetings



11.30 am Second Session

Teodoro Lonfernini

Secretary of State for Education and Culture, San Marino



Antonio Tajani

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy



Ignazio Cassis

Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Swiss Confederation



Sèrgio de Jesus Fernandes Da Costa Hornai

Minister of Justice, East Timor



Sylvie Kaytesi

Commissioner of the International Commission Against the Death Penalty, ICDP



Ziyambi Ziyambi

Minister of Justice, Legaland Parliamentary Affairs, Zimbabwe



President of the Community of Sant’EgidioCoordinator of the Campaign for the Abolition of the Death Penalty, Community of Sant’EgidioMinister of Justice, Republic of South AfricaMinister of Justice, ZambiaMinister of Justice, MalawiMinister of Justice, Mongolia