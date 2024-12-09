CLOSE MENU
      Sant'Egidio delegation, with Andrea Riccardi, at the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame, Paris

      December 9 2024 - PARIS, FRANCE
      On 7 December the Notre Dame Cathedral, rebuilt after a fire devastated it five years ago on 19 April 2019, reopened with a solemn celebration.
       
      The ceremony, with the presence of delegations and heads of state from all over the world, was attended by Andrea Riccardi with a delegation of the Community of Sant'Egidio.
       

      Andrea Riccardi dedicated a long reflection to the French cathedral fire in his book La Chiesa brucia, published in 2021. The International Meeting for Peace organised by Sant'Egidio in Paris last September ended on the parvis of Notre Dame in front of the cathedral still under restoration. 

