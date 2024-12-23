Sant'Egidio's appeal for an end to all violence in Mozambique and to celebrate Christmas as ‘the feast of the rebirth of hope

Immediately after the general elections on 9 October Mozambique saw protests by opposition parties, resulting in rallies and demonstrations that often triggered major violence in different parts of the country.

To date, an estimated 130 people have died and more than 2,000 have been injured. Amidst this general climate of violence, it has even been suggested that the Christmas celebrations be suspended.

The Community of Sant'Egidio has appealed for an end to the violence, especially in the imminence of Christmas. ‘The country is suffering without dialogue!’ says the Community, calling for channels of communication to be reopened between the parties and hoping that ‘despite the current difficulties, Christmas can be celebrated again this year and become a day of peace, reflection and solidarity with the poorest’. At the Angelus on Sunday 22 December, Pope Francis also drew attention to the dire situation of the Mozambican people: ‘I wish to renew to that beloved people,’ he said, ‘my message of hope, peace and reconciliation’.