CLOSE MENU
EN
THE COMMUNITY
HOW TO HELP
CONTACT
    MEDIA CENTRE
    BLOG
    NEWS/STORIES
    BOOKS
      CONTACT US
      WORLD

      Sant'Egidio's appeal for an end to all violence in Mozambique and to celebrate Christmas as ‘the feast of the rebirth of hope

      Tag:
      December 23 2024 - MOZAMBIQUE
      Nelson Moda talks about the concerns and hopes of Sant'Egidio and the Mozambican people in an interview on national TV

      Immediately after the general elections on 9 October Mozambique saw protests by opposition parties, resulting in rallies and demonstrations that often triggered major violence in different parts of the country.

       
      To date, an estimated 130 people have died and more than 2,000 have been injured. Amidst this general climate of violence, it has even been suggested that the Christmas celebrations be suspended.
       
      The Community of Sant'Egidio has appealed for an end to the violence, especially in the imminence of Christmas. ‘The country is suffering without dialogue!’ says the Community, calling for channels of communication to be reopened between the parties and hoping that ‘despite the current difficulties, Christmas can be celebrated again this year and become a day of peace, reflection and solidarity with the poorest’. At the Angelus on Sunday 22 December, Pope Francis also drew attention to the dire situation of the Mozambican people: ‘I wish to renew to that beloved people,’ he said, ‘my message of hope, peace and reconciliation’.
       
      The appeal by Sant'Egidio has prompted widespread interest in the country. Many media have been reporting on it. Here we publish the text of the appeal (in Portuguese and in Italian) and the interview released by a representative of Sant'Egidio in Mozambique, Nelson Moda, to the National TV STV.  WATCH THE VIDEO 
      This page is also available in:
      PEACE
      May the Christmas of Peace come, and the grave of violence and war be opened. Homily of Card. Zuppi at the Prayer Vigil for World Peace

      December 11 2024

      PEACE
      1000 days after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, liturgy for peace in Santa Maria in Trastevere presided over by Card. Matteo Zuppi

      November 21 2024
      ROME, ITALY

      EVENTS
      Imagine peace: a universal message from Santiago de Cuba

      November 11 2024
      SANTIAGO DE CUBA, CUBA