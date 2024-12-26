While violence is on the rise in Mozambique, the communities of Sant'Egidio continue to open their doors for Christmas meals as places of peace for many poor people

The situation in Mozambique has been deteriorating in recent hours. The official announcement of the election results has triggered an escalation of violence: more than 20 people are estimated to have been killed in the last few hours alone, while looting and lynchings are ongoing. After a revolt in the high-security prison in Machava (Maputo), some 1,500 inmates have escaped. Police stations and public offices as well as shops and houses have been attacked indiscriminately.

Christmas Mass could not be celebrated in many towns, including Nacala, Moma, and Nampula, due to security reasons. Furthermore, in Nampula, a house of Brazilian nuns next to the bishop's house was attacked between Monday and Tuesday. The diocesan pharmacy was looted, and the priests' house was destroyed. Many cities have been ‘blockaded’. Barricades created by the protesters prevent people from leaving and entering the main cities by land.

Even with the extreme difficulties, the communities of Sant'Egidio still celebrated Christmas and, where possible, Christmas dinners were organised: in Maputo, in Beira in 8 different places, in Nampula in 7 places and in many other cities, many people gathered.

Unfortunately, it was not possible in some places because looting and violence continued on 25 December. Houses, shops and offices were set on fire. A village community leader reported: ‘Now the situation is calm, but that's because they burnt everything down’.

Many Communities are waiting for the violence to subside so they can reunite the poor, the children of the Schools of Peace with their families and offer them a space of peace and serenity.

All the Communities of Sant'Egidio, everywhere in the world, unite at this time in prayer so that the violence in Mozambique may end, calm may return and the paths of dialogue may be reopened.